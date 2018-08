American Association

By The Associated Press

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 40 28 .588 — Fargo-Moorhead 40 29 .580 ½ St. Paul 38 33 .535 3½ Winnipeg 30 40 .429 11 Chicago 27 41 .397 13 Sioux Falls 26 42 .382 14 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 52 17 .754 — Kansas City 45 23 .662 6½ Wichita 43 26 .623 9 Lincoln 32 36 .471 19½ Cleburne 21 49 .300 31½ Texas 19 49 .279 32½

___

Thursday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 5, St. Paul 2

Wichita at Chicago, 6:35 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Kansas City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.