American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 41 28 .594 — Fargo-Moorhead 40 29 .580 1 St. Paul 38 33 .535 4 Winnipeg 31 40 .437 11 Chicago 28 42 .400 13½ Sioux Falls 26 43 .377 15 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 53 17 .757 — Kansas City 46 23 .667 6½ Wichita 43 27 .614 10 Lincoln 32 37 .464 20½ Cleburne 21 49 .300 32 Texas 19 50 .275 33½

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 2:05 p.m.

Wichita at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

