American Association

August 3, 2018 7:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 40 28 .588
Fargo-Moorhead 40 29 .580 ½
St. Paul 38 33 .535
Winnipeg 31 40 .437 10½
Chicago 28 41 .406 12½
Sioux Falls 26 43 .377 14½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 53 17 .757
Kansas City 46 23 .667
Wichita 43 27 .614 10
Lincoln 32 37 .464 20½
Cleburne 21 49 .300 32
Texas 19 50 .275 33½

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 2:05 p.m.

Wichita at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

