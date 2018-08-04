Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 4, 2018
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 42 28 .600
Fargo-Moorhead 40 30 .571 2
St. Paul 39 33 .542 4
Winnipeg 31 41 .431 12
Chicago 29 42 .408 13½
Sioux Falls 27 43 .386 15
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 54 17 .761
Kansas City 46 24 .657
Wichita 43 28 .606 11
Lincoln 32 38 .457 21½
Cleburne 22 49 .310 32
Texas 19 51 .271 34½

___

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 2:05 p.m.

Wichita at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleburne at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

