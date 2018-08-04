American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|42
|28
|.600
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|40
|30
|.571
|2
|St. Paul
|39
|33
|.542
|4
|Winnipeg
|31
|41
|.431
|12
|Chicago
|29
|42
|.408
|13½
|Sioux Falls
|27
|43
|.386
|15
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|54
|17
|.761
|—
|Kansas City
|46
|24
|.657
|7½
|Wichita
|43
|28
|.606
|11
|Lincoln
|32
|38
|.457
|21½
|Cleburne
|22
|49
|.310
|32
|Texas
|19
|51
|.271
|34½
___
Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Wichita at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 2:05 p.m.
Wichita at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Wichita at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
