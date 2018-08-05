American Association

Listen Live Sports

August 5, 2018 7:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 41 29 .586
Fargo-Moorhead 41 31 .569 1
St. Paul 40 33 .548
Winnipeg 33 41 .446 10
Chicago 29 43 .403 13
Sioux Falls 28 44 .389 14
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 55 17 .764
Kansas City 46 25 .648
Wichita 44 28 .611 11
Lincoln 33 39 .458 22
Cleburne 23 50 .315 32½
Texas 19 52 .268 35½

___

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg 2, Chicago 1

Fargo-Moorhead 7, Cleburne 4

Sioux Falls 12, Lincoln 3

Wichita at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleburne at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleburne at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

