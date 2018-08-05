American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 43 29 .597 — Fargo-Moorhead 41 31 .569 2 St. Paul 41 33 .554 3 Winnipeg 33 41 .446 11 Chicago 29 44 .397 14½ Sioux Falls 28 44 .389 15 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 55 17 .764 — Kansas City 46 26 .639 9 Wichita 44 29 .603 11½ Lincoln 33 39 .458 22 Cleburne 23 50 .315 32½ Texas 19 52 .268 35½

___

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg 2, Chicago 1

Fargo-Moorhead 7, Cleburne 4

Sioux Falls 12, Lincoln 3

Gary Southshore 4, Wichita 1

St. Paul 9, Kansas City 3

Sioux City at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleburne at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleburne at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

