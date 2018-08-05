American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|43
|29
|.597
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|41
|31
|.569
|2
|St. Paul
|41
|33
|.554
|3
|Winnipeg
|33
|41
|.446
|11
|Chicago
|29
|44
|.397
|14½
|Sioux Falls
|28
|44
|.389
|15
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|55
|17
|.764
|—
|Kansas City
|46
|26
|.639
|9
|Wichita
|44
|29
|.603
|11½
|Lincoln
|33
|39
|.458
|22
|Cleburne
|23
|50
|.315
|32½
|Texas
|19
|52
|.268
|35½
___
Winnipeg 2, Chicago 1
Fargo-Moorhead 7, Cleburne 4
Sioux Falls 12, Lincoln 3
Gary Southshore 4, Wichita 1
St. Paul 9, Kansas City 3
Sioux City 8, Texas 2
Cleburne at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Wichita at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
