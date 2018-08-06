Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

August 6, 2018 11:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 43 29 .597
Fargo-Moorhead 42 31 .575
St. Paul 41 33 .554 3
Winnipeg 33 42 .440 11½
Chicago 29 45 .392 15
Sioux Falls 28 44 .389 15
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 56 17 .767
Kansas City 47 26 .644 9
Wichita 44 29 .603 12
Lincoln 33 39 .458 22½
Cleburne 24 50 .324 32½
Texas 19 54 .260 37

___

Monday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 4, Chicago 3

Cleburne 6, Winnipeg 3

Kansas City 4, Texas 2

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Wichita 6, Sioux City 2

St. Paul 6, Sioux Falls 4

Lincoln 4, Gary Southshore 3

Tuesday’s Games

Cleburne at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 1:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington