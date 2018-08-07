Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 7, 2018 1:00 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 42 30 .583
Fargo-Moorhead 42 31 .575 ½
St. Paul 42 33 .560
Winnipeg 33 42 .440 10½
Chicago 29 44 .397 13½
Sioux Falls 28 45 .384 14½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 56 18 .757
Kansas City 47 26 .644
Wichita 45 29 .608 11
Lincoln 34 39 .466 21½
Cleburne 24 50 .324 32
Texas 19 54 .260 36½

___

Monday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 4, Chicago 3

Cleburne 6, Winnipeg 3

Kansas City 4, Texas 2

Wichita 6, Sioux City 2

St. Paul 6, Sioux Falls 4

Lincoln 4, Gary Southshore 3

Tuesday’s Games

Cleburne at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 1:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

