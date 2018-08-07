American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 42 30 .583 — Fargo-Moorhead 42 31 .575 ½ St. Paul 42 33 .560 1½ Winnipeg 33 42 .440 10½ Chicago 29 44 .397 13½ Sioux Falls 28 45 .384 14½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 56 18 .757 — Kansas City 47 26 .644 8½ Wichita 45 29 .608 11 Lincoln 34 39 .466 21½ Cleburne 24 50 .324 32 Texas 19 54 .260 36½

___

Monday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 4, Chicago 3

Cleburne 6, Winnipeg 3

Kansas City 4, Texas 2

Wichita 6, Sioux City 2

St. Paul 6, Sioux Falls 4

Lincoln 4, Gary Southshore 3

Tuesday’s Games

Cleburne at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 1:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

