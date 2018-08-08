Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American Association

August 8, 2018 7:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 43 30 .589
Fargo-Moorhead 42 32 .568
St. Paul 42 35 .545 3
Winnipeg 34 42 .447 10½
Chicago 30 44 .405 13½
Sioux Falls 30 45 .400 14
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 56 19 .747
Kansas City 48 26 .649
Wichita 46 29 .613 10
Lincoln 34 40 .459 21½
Cleburne 24 51 .320 32
Texas 19 55 .257 36½

Wednesday’s Games

Sioux Falls 10, St. Paul 7

Cleburne at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

