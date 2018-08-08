American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|43
|30
|.589
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|42
|32
|.568
|1½
|St. Paul
|42
|35
|.545
|3
|Winnipeg
|34
|42
|.447
|10½
|Chicago
|30
|44
|.405
|13½
|Sioux Falls
|30
|45
|.400
|14
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|56
|19
|.747
|—
|Kansas City
|48
|26
|.649
|7½
|Wichita
|46
|29
|.613
|10
|Lincoln
|34
|40
|.459
|21½
|Cleburne
|24
|51
|.320
|32
|Texas
|19
|55
|.257
|36½
___
Sioux Falls 10, St. Paul 7
Cleburne at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Wichita at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
