American Association

August 9, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 44 31 .587
Fargo-Moorhead 42 33 .560 2
St. Paul 42 35 .545 3
Winnipeg 34 43 .442 11
Chicago 31 45 .408 13½
Sioux Falls 30 45 .400 14
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 56 20 .737
Kansas City 49 26 .653
Wichita 47 29 .618 9
Lincoln 35 40 .467 20½
Cleburne 25 51 .329 31
Texas 19 56 .253 36½

___

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

