American Association

|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|43
|31
|.581
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|42
|33
|.560
|1½
|St. Paul
|42
|35
|.545
|2½
|Winnipeg
|34
|43
|.442
|10½
|Chicago
|31
|44
|.413
|12½
|Sioux Falls
|30
|45
|.400
|13½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|56
|20
|.737
|—
|Kansas City
|49
|26
|.653
|6½
|Wichita
|47
|29
|.618
|9
|Lincoln
|35
|40
|.467
|20½
|Cleburne
|25
|51
|.329
|31
|Texas
|19
|56
|.253
|36½
Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
