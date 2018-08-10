American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 43 32 .573 — Fargo-Moorhead 42 34 .553 1½ St. Paul 43 35 .551 1½ Winnipeg 34 43 .442 10 Chicago 31 44 .413 12 Sioux Falls 31 45 .408 12½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 57 20 .740 — Kansas City 49 27 .645 7½ Wichita 47 29 .618 9½ Lincoln 36 40 .474 20½ Cleburne 25 51 .329 31½ Texas 19 57 .250 37½

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 2:05 p.m.

Wichita at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

