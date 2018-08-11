American Association

Listen Live Sports

August 11, 2018 7:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 43 33 .566
St. Paul 44 35 .557 ½
Fargo-Moorhead 42 35 .545
Winnipeg 34 44 .436 10
Chicago 32 44 .421 11
Sioux Falls 32 45 .416 11½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 58 20 .744
Kansas City 49 28 .636
Wichita 48 29 .623
Lincoln 37 40 .481 20½
Cleburne 25 52 .325 32½
Texas 19 58 .247 38½

___

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 2:05 p.m.

Wichita at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

