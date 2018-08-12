Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American Association

August 12, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 45 33 .577
St. Paul 44 36 .550 2
Fargo-Moorhead 42 36 .538 3
Winnipeg 34 45 .430 11½
Chicago 33 45 .423 12
Sioux Falls 33 45 .423 12
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 58 21 .734
Kansas City 50 28 .641
Wichita 48 30 .615
Lincoln 37 41 .474 20½
Cleburne 26 52 .333 31½
Texas 20 58 .256 37½

___

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 2:05 p.m.

Wichita at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

