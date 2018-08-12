American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|45
|33
|.577
|—
|St. Paul
|44
|36
|.550
|2
|Fargo-Moorhead
|42
|36
|.538
|3
|Winnipeg
|34
|45
|.430
|11½
|Chicago
|33
|45
|.423
|12
|Sioux Falls
|33
|45
|.423
|12
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|58
|21
|.734
|—
|Kansas City
|50
|28
|.641
|7½
|Wichita
|48
|30
|.615
|9½
|Lincoln
|37
|41
|.474
|20½
|Cleburne
|26
|52
|.333
|31½
|Texas
|20
|58
|.256
|37½
___
Winnipeg at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 2:05 p.m.
Wichita at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.