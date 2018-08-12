American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 45 34 .570 — St. Paul 45 36 .556 1 Fargo-Moorhead 43 36 .544 2 Winnipeg 35 45 .438 10½ Chicago 33 46 .418 12 Sioux Falls 33 46 .418 12 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 58 21 .734 — Kansas City 50 28 .641 7½ Wichita 48 30 .615 9½ Lincoln 38 41 .481 20 Cleburne 26 52 .333 31½ Texas 20 59 .253 38

___

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg 2, Chicago 1

Fargo-Moorhead 6, Sioux Falls 4

Lincoln 10, Texas 3

Advertisement

Wichita at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

St. Paul 9, Gary Southshore 5

Sioux City 11, Kansas City 3

Monday’s Games

Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.