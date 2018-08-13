Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 13, 2018 11:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 44 35 .557
St. Paul 45 36 .556
Fargo-Moorhead 43 36 .544 1
Winnipeg 36 45 .444 9
Chicago 33 45 .423 10½
Sioux Falls 33 46 .418 11
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 59 21 .738
Kansas City 50 29 .633
Wichita 49 30 .620
Lincoln 38 41 .481 20½
Cleburne 26 53 .329 32½
Texas 20 59 .253 38½

___

Monday’s Games

Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg 2, Gary Southshore 1

Tuesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

