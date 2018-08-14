American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|44
|35
|.557
|—
|St. Paul
|45
|37
|.549
|½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|43
|36
|.544
|1
|Winnipeg
|36
|45
|.444
|9
|Sioux Falls
|34
|46
|.425
|10½
|Chicago
|33
|45
|.423
|10½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|59
|21
|.738
|—
|Kansas City
|50
|29
|.633
|8½
|Wichita
|49
|30
|.620
|9½
|Lincoln
|38
|41
|.481
|20½
|Cleburne
|26
|53
|.329
|32½
|Texas
|20
|59
|.253
|38½
___
Wichita 7, Cleburne 4
Sioux Falls 12, St. Paul 8
Winnipeg 2, Gary Southshore 1
Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.