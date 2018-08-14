Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 14, 2018 10:32 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 45 35 .563
St. Paul 45 37 .549 1
Fargo-Moorhead 43 36 .544
Winnipeg 36 45 .444
Sioux Falls 34 46 .425 11
Chicago 33 46 .418 11½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 59 21 .738
Kansas City 50 29 .633
Wichita 50 30 .625 9
Lincoln 38 41 .481 20½
Cleburne 26 54 .325 33
Texas 20 59 .253 38½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, ppd.

Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

