American Association

August 15, 2018 9:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 45 35 .563
St. Paul 47 37 .560
Fargo-Moorhead 43 36 .544
Winnipeg 36 46 .439 10
Chicago 33 45 .423 11
Sioux Falls 34 48 .415 12
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 59 21 .738
Kansas City 50 29 .633
Wichita 50 31 .617
Lincoln 39 41 .488 20
Cleburne 27 54 .333 32½
Texas 20 60 .250 39

___

Wednesday’s Games

St. Paul 11, Sioux Falls 8

Lincoln 5, Wichita 2

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 6:30 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

