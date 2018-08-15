American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 46 35 .568 — St. Paul 47 37 .560 ½ Fargo-Moorhead 44 36 .550 1½ Winnipeg 36 46 .439 10½ Sioux Falls 34 48 .415 12½ Chicago 33 47 .413 12½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 60 21 .741 — Kansas City 50 30 .625 9½ Wichita 50 32 .610 10½ Lincoln 40 41 .494 20 Cleburne 27 54 .333 33 Texas 20 60 .250 39½

___

Wednesday’s Games

St. Paul 11, Sioux Falls 8

Lincoln 5, Wichita 2

Fargo-Moorhead 5, Kansas City 4

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne 13, Texas 5

Sioux City 3, Chicago 2

Gary Southshore 6, Winnipeg 4

Lincoln 7, Wichita 1

Thursday’s Games

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

