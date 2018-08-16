Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 16, 2018
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 47 35 .573
St. Paul 47 37 .560 1
Fargo-Moorhead 45 36 .556
Winnipeg 36 47 .434 11½
Sioux Falls 34 48 .415 13
Chicago 33 47 .413 13
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 60 21 .741
Kansas City 50 31 .617 10
Wichita 50 32 .610 10½
Lincoln 40 41 .494 20
Cleburne 28 54 .341 32½
Texas 20 61 .247 40

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

