American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 46 35 .568 — St. Paul 48 37 .565 — Fargo-Moorhead 45 37 .549 1½ Winnipeg 36 47 .434 11 Chicago 34 46 .425 11½ Sioux Falls 34 49 .410 13 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 60 22 .732 — Kansas City 51 31 .622 9 Wichita 51 32 .614 9½ Lincoln 40 42 .488 20 Cleburne 28 55 .337 32½ Texas 21 61 .256 39

___

Friday’s Games

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

