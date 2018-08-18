American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 48 35 .578 — St. Paul 49 37 .570 ½ Fargo-Moorhead 45 38 .542 3 Winnipeg 36 48 .429 12½ Chicago 35 47 .427 12½ Sioux Falls 34 50 .405 14½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 61 22 .735 — Kansas City 52 31 .627 9 Wichita 51 33 .607 10½ Lincoln 41 42 .494 20 Cleburne 28 56 .333 33½ Texas 21 62 .253 40

Saturday’s Games

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

