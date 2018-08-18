American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 49 35 .583 — St. Paul 49 37 .570 1 Fargo-Moorhead 45 38 .542 3½ Chicago 35 47 .427 13 Winnipeg 36 49 .424 13½ Sioux Falls 34 51 .400 15½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 62 22 .738 — Kansas City 52 31 .627 9½ Wichita 51 33 .607 11 Lincoln 41 42 .494 20½ Cleburne 28 56 .333 34 Texas 21 62 .253 40½

___

Saturday’s Games

Sioux City 2, Winnipeg 0

Gary Southshore 4, Sioux Falls 3

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, ppd.

Chicago at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

