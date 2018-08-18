Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 18, 2018 11:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 48 35 .578
St. Paul 49 37 .570 ½
Fargo-Moorhead 45 38 .542 3
Chicago 35 46 .432 12
Winnipeg 36 49 .424 13
Sioux Falls 34 51 .400 15
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 62 22 .738
Kansas City 52 31 .627
Wichita 51 33 .607 11
Lincoln 41 42 .494 20½
Cleburne 28 56 .333 34
Texas 21 62 .253 40½

___

Saturday’s Games

Sioux City 2, Winnipeg 0

Gary Southshore 4, Sioux Falls 3

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, ppd.

Chicago at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

