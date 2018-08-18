American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|49
|35
|.583
|—
|St. Paul
|49
|37
|.570
|1
|Fargo-Moorhead
|45
|38
|.542
|3½
|Chicago
|35
|47
|.427
|13
|Winnipeg
|36
|49
|.424
|13½
|Sioux Falls
|34
|51
|.400
|15½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|62
|22
|.738
|—
|Kansas City
|52
|31
|.627
|9½
|Wichita
|51
|33
|.607
|11
|Lincoln
|41
|42
|.494
|20½
|Cleburne
|28
|56
|.333
|34
|Texas
|21
|62
|.253
|40½
___
Sioux City 2, Winnipeg 0
Gary Southshore 4, Sioux Falls 3
Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead 8, St. Paul 4
Lincoln at Texas, ppd.
Chicago 6, Wichita 2
Sioux City at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Cleburne at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Chicago at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.
Lincoln at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Gary Southshore, 6:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
