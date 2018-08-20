Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American Association

August 20, 2018 10:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 48 37 .565
St. Paul 49 38 .563
Fargo-Moorhead 46 38 .548
Chicago 38 46 .452
Winnipeg 36 50 .419 12½
Sioux Falls 35 51 .407 13½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 63 22 .741
Kansas City 53 31 .631
Wichita 51 35 .593 12½
Lincoln 42 43 .494 21
Cleburne 28 57 .329 35
Texas 22 63 .259 41

___

Monday’s Games

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Chicago, ppd.

Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Lincoln, 12 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

