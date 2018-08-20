American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|48
|37
|.565
|—
|St. Paul
|49
|38
|.563
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|46
|38
|.548
|1½
|Chicago
|38
|46
|.452
|9½
|Winnipeg
|36
|50
|.419
|12½
|Sioux Falls
|35
|51
|.407
|13½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|63
|22
|.741
|—
|Kansas City
|53
|31
|.631
|9½
|Wichita
|51
|35
|.593
|12½
|Lincoln
|42
|43
|.494
|21
|Cleburne
|28
|57
|.329
|35
|Texas
|22
|63
|.259
|41
___
Chicago at Gary Southshore, 6:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Chicago, ppd.
Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 12 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
