American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|49
|36
|.576
|—
|St. Paul
|50
|38
|.568
|½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|47
|38
|.553
|2
|Chicago
|37
|47
|.440
|11½
|Winnipeg
|36
|51
|.414
|14
|Sioux Falls
|35
|52
|.402
|15
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|63
|23
|.733
|—
|Kansas City
|53
|31
|.631
|9
|Wichita
|52
|35
|.598
|11½
|Lincoln
|42
|43
|.494
|20½
|Cleburne
|29
|57
|.337
|34
|Texas
|22
|64
|.256
|41
___
Gary Southshore at Chicago, 5:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 12 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 6 p.m.
St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.