The Associated Press
 
American Association

August 22, 2018 1:02 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 50 37 .575
St. Paul 51 38 .573
Fargo-Moorhead 47 38 .553 2
Chicago 38 48 .442 11½
Winnipeg 36 52 .409 14½
Sioux Falls 35 53 .398 15½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 63 23 .733
Kansas City 54 31 .635
Wichita 53 35 .602 11
Lincoln 42 44 .488 21
Cleburne 29 57 .337 34
Texas 22 64 .256 41

Tuesday’s Games

Gary Southshore 5, Chicago 1

Texas 5, Cleburne 4

Gary Southshore 5, Chicago 1

Sioux City 19, Fargo-Moorhead 5

Kansas City 2, Lincoln 0

St. Paul 6, Sioux Falls 4

Wichita 4, Winnipeg 3

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Lincoln, 12 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 6 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

