American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 50 37 .575 — St. Paul 51 38 .573 — Fargo-Moorhead 47 39 .547 2½ Chicago 38 48 .442 11½ Winnipeg 36 52 .409 14½ Sioux Falls 35 53 .398 15½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 64 23 .736 — Kansas City 54 32 .628 9½ Wichita 53 35 .602 11½ Lincoln 43 44 .494 21 Cleburne 29 58 .333 35 Texas 23 64 .264 41

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lincoln 3, Kansas City 1

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Advertisement

Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:06 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 6 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.