American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 51 37 .580 — St. Paul 51 38 .573 ½ Fargo-Moorhead 47 39 .547 3 Chicago 38 49 .437 12½ Winnipeg 36 53 .404 15½ Sioux Falls 35 53 .398 16 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 64 23 .736 — Kansas City 55 32 .632 9 Wichita 54 35 .607 11 Lincoln 43 45 .489 21½ Cleburne 29 59 .330 35½ Texas 24 64 .273 40½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lincoln 3, Kansas City 1

Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Chicago 4, Gary Southshore 0

Kansas City 5, Lincoln 1

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul 13, Sioux Falls 8

Texas 5, Cleburne 3

Wichita 7, Winnipeg 3

Thursday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 6 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

