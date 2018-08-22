Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

August 22, 2018 11:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 51 37 .580
St. Paul 51 38 .573 ½
Fargo-Moorhead 47 39 .547 3
Chicago 38 49 .437 12½
Winnipeg 36 53 .404 15½
Sioux Falls 35 53 .398 16
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 64 23 .736
Kansas City 55 32 .632 9
Wichita 54 35 .607 11
Lincoln 43 45 .489 21½
Cleburne 29 59 .330 35½
Texas 24 64 .273 40½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lincoln 3, Kansas City 1

Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Chicago 4, Gary Southshore 0

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their IT modernization progress in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Kansas City 5, Lincoln 1

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul 13, Sioux Falls 8

Texas 5, Cleburne 3

Wichita 7, Winnipeg 3

Thursday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 6 p.m.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
8|30 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

F-16C Fighting Falcon prepares to refuel in midair

Today in History

1963: US tests communications hot line to the Soviet Union