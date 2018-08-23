Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American Association

August 23, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 51 37 .580
St. Paul 52 38 .578
Fargo-Moorhead 47 40 .540
Chicago 38 49 .437 12½
Winnipeg 36 53 .404 15½
Sioux Falls 35 54 .393 16½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 65 23 .739
Kansas City 55 32 .632
Wichita 54 35 .607 11½
Lincoln 43 45 .489 22
Cleburne 29 59 .330 36
Texas 24 64 .273 41

Thursday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 6 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

