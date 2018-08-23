American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 52 38 .578 — Gary Southshore 51 38 .573 ½ Fargo-Moorhead 47 41 .534 4 Chicago 39 48 .448 11½ Winnipeg 36 53 .404 15½ Sioux Falls 35 54 .393 16½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 65 23 .739 — Kansas City 55 32 .632 9½ Wichita 54 35 .607 11½ Lincoln 43 45 .489 22 Cleburne 29 59 .330 36 Texas 24 64 .273 41

___

Thursday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 6 p.m.

Gary Southshore 4, Fargo-Moorhead 3

St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

