Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

August 23, 2018 11:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 52 37 .584
St. Paul 52 38 .578 ½
Fargo-Moorhead 47 41 .534
Chicago 38 49 .437 13
Winnipeg 36 53 .404 16
Sioux Falls 35 54 .393 17
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 65 23 .739
Kansas City 55 32 .632
Wichita 55 35 .611 11
Lincoln 44 45 .494 21½
Cleburne 29 60 .326 36½
Texas 24 65 .270 41½

___

Thursday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 6 p.m.

Gary Southshore 4, Fargo-Moorhead 3

Lincoln 2, Cleburne 0

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their IT modernization progress in this free webinar.

Advertisement

St. Paul 3, Chicago 1

Sioux Falls 6, Sioux City 5

Wichita 4, Texas 1

Kansas City 11, Winnipeg 1

Gary Southshore 3, Fargo-Moorhead 0

Friday’s Games

St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 DIA Industry Engagement
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military honor guard carries McCain into Rotunda

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship for African American