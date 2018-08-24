American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|53
|38
|.582
|—
|Gary Southshore
|52
|38
|.578
|½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|47
|42
|.528
|5
|Chicago
|39
|49
|.443
|12½
|Winnipeg
|36
|54
|.400
|16½
|Sioux Falls
|36
|54
|.400
|16½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|65
|24
|.730
|—
|Kansas City
|56
|32
|.636
|8½
|Wichita
|55
|35
|.611
|10½
|Lincoln
|44
|45
|.494
|21
|Cleburne
|29
|60
|.326
|36
|Texas
|24
|65
|.270
|41
___
St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Kansas City, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.