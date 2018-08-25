Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American Association

August 25, 2018 11:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 54 38 .587
Gary Southshore 53 39 .576 1
Fargo-Moorhead 48 43 .527
Chicago 39 50 .438 13½
Winnipeg 37 54 .407 16½
Sioux Falls 36 55 .396 17½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 66 24 .733
Kansas City 56 33 .629
Wichita 56 35 .615 10½
Lincoln 45 45 .500 21
Cleburne 29 61 .322 37
Texas 24 66 .267 42

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Gary Southshore 4, Fargo-Moorhead 2

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls 3, Sioux City 0

Sunday’s Games

Texas at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

