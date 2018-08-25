American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 54 38 .587 — Gary Southshore 54 38 .587 — Fargo-Moorhead 48 43 .527 5½ Chicago 38 51 .427 14½ Winnipeg 37 54 .407 16½ Sioux Falls 37 55 .402 17 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 66 25 .725 — Kansas City 56 33 .629 9 Wichita 56 35 .615 10 Lincoln 45 45 .500 20½ Cleburne 29 61 .322 36½ Texas 24 66 .267 41½

___

Saturday’s Games

Cleburne 8, Lincoln 3

Gary Southshore 4, Fargo-Moorhead 2

Chicago 12, St. Paul 4

Advertisement

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls 3, Sioux City 0

Wichita 6, Texas 1

Sunday’s Games

Texas at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.