American Association

August 26, 2018 1:02 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 54 39 .581
Gary Southshore 53 39 .576 ½
Fargo-Moorhead 48 43 .527 5
Chicago 40 50 .444 12½
Winnipeg 37 54 .407 16
Sioux Falls 37 55 .402 16½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 66 25 .725
Kansas City 56 33 .629 9
Wichita 57 35 .620
Lincoln 45 46 .495 21
Cleburne 30 61 .330 36
Texas 24 67 .264 42

Saturday’s Games

Cleburne 8, Lincoln 3

Gary Southshore 4, Fargo-Moorhead 2

Chicago 12, St. Paul 4

Sioux Falls 3, Sioux City 0

Kansas City 18, Winnipeg 6

Wichita 6, Texas 1

Sunday’s Games

Texas at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

