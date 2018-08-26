Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 26, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 54 38 .587
St. Paul 54 39 .581 ½
Fargo-Moorhead 48 43 .527
Chicago 39 51 .433 14
Winnipeg 37 55 .402 17
Sioux Falls 37 55 .402 17
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 66 25 .725
Kansas City 57 33 .633
Wichita 57 35 .620
Lincoln 45 46 .495 21
Cleburne 30 61 .330 36
Texas 24 67 .264 42

___

Sunday’s Games

Texas at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux City at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

