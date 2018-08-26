Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 26, 2018 10:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 54 39 .581
Gary Southshore 53 39 .576 ½
Fargo-Moorhead 48 43 .527 5
Chicago 40 50 .444 12½
Winnipeg 37 55 .402 16½
Sioux Falls 37 55 .402 16½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 66 26 .717
Kansas City 58 33 .637
Wichita 57 35 .620 9
Lincoln 46 46 .500 20
Cleburne 30 61 .330 35½
Texas 24 68 .261 42

___

Sunday’s Games

Lincoln 11, Texas 0

Kansas City 7, Sioux City 5

Fargo-Moorhead 3, Chicago 1

Monday’s Games

Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux City at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

