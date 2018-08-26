American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|54
|39
|.581
|—
|Gary Southshore
|53
|39
|.576
|½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|48
|43
|.527
|5
|Chicago
|40
|50
|.444
|12½
|Winnipeg
|37
|55
|.402
|16½
|Sioux Falls
|37
|55
|.402
|16½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|66
|26
|.717
|—
|Kansas City
|58
|33
|.637
|7½
|Wichita
|57
|35
|.620
|9
|Lincoln
|46
|46
|.500
|20
|Cleburne
|30
|61
|.330
|35½
|Texas
|24
|68
|.261
|42
___
Lincoln 11, Texas 0
Kansas City 7, Sioux City 5
Fargo-Moorhead 3, Chicago 1
Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
