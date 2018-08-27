Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

August 27, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 54 38 .587
St. Paul 54 39 .581 ½
Fargo-Moorhead 49 43 .533 5
Chicago 39 52 .429 14½
Winnipeg 37 55 .402 17
Sioux Falls 37 55 .402 17
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 66 26 .717
Kansas City 58 33 .637
Wichita 57 35 .620 9
Lincoln 46 46 .500 20
Cleburne 30 61 .330 35½
Texas 24 68 .261 42

___

Monday’s Games

Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux City at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

        Trump’s planned pay freeze earns criticism from at least 1 House Republican

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleburne at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 The Defense News Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines emerge from CS gas cloud

Today in History

1951: Truman speech broadcast coast-to-coast