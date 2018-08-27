American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 54 38 .587 — St. Paul 54 39 .581 ½ Fargo-Moorhead 49 43 .533 5 Chicago 39 52 .429 14½ Winnipeg 37 55 .402 17 Sioux Falls 37 55 .402 17 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 66 26 .717 — Kansas City 58 33 .637 7½ Wichita 57 35 .620 9 Lincoln 46 46 .500 20 Cleburne 30 61 .330 35½ Texas 24 68 .261 42

Monday’s Games

Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux City at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleburne at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

