American Association

August 28, 2018 11:02 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 56 39 .589
Gary Southshore 53 40 .570 2
Fargo-Moorhead 49 44 .527 6
Chicago 41 51 .446 13½
Sioux Falls 38 55 .409 17
Winnipeg 37 57 .394 18½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 67 27 .713
Kansas City 59 34 .634
Wichita 58 35 .624
Lincoln 46 47 .495 20½
Cleburne 30 62 .326 36
Texas 25 68 .269 41½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City 14, Sioux City 13

Lincoln 13, Texas 4

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul 3, Winnipeg 2

Gary Southshore at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls 5, Cleburne 0

Wednesday’s Games

Cleburne at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleburne at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

