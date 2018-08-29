American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|56
|39
|.589
|—
|Gary Southshore
|55
|39
|.585
|½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|49
|45
|.521
|6½
|Chicago
|41
|52
|.441
|14
|Sioux Falls
|39
|55
|.415
|16½
|Winnipeg
|37
|57
|.394
|18½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|67
|27
|.713
|—
|Kansas City
|59
|34
|.634
|7½
|Wichita
|58
|36
|.617
|9
|Lincoln
|47
|47
|.500
|20
|Cleburne
|30
|63
|.323
|36½
|Texas
|25
|69
|.266
|42
___
Cleburne at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Texas at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
