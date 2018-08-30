American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 57 39 .594 — Gary Southshore 56 39 .589 ½ Fargo-Moorhead 49 46 .516 7½ Chicago 41 53 .436 15 Sioux Falls 39 56 .411 17½ Winnipeg 38 57 .400 18½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 68 27 .716 — Kansas City 59 35 .628 8½ Wichita 59 36 .621 9 Lincoln 48 47 .505 20 Cleburne 30 64 .319 37½ Texas 25 70 .263 43

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleburne at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Winnipeg 5, Fargo-Moorhead 3

Texas at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 5:10 p.m.

Lincoln at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

