The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American Association

August 31, 2018 4:59 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 57 40 .588
Gary Southshore 56 40 .583 ½
Fargo-Moorhead 49 47 .510
Chicago 43 52 .453 13
Winnipeg 39 57 .406 17½
Sioux Falls 39 57 .406 17½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 69 27 .719
Kansas City 60 35 .632
Wichita 59 37 .615 10
Lincoln 49 47 .510 20
Cleburne 30 65 .316 38½
Texas 25 71 .260 44

___

Friday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 5:10 p.m.

Lincoln at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Chicago, 6:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

