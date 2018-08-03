Listen Live Sports

American defender Robinson loaned to Wigan

August 3, 2018 7:31 pm
 
American defender Antonee Robinson has signed a three-year contract with Everton and has been loaned to second-tier Wigan for the 2018-19 season.

The 20-year-old made 30 league appearances and 34 in all during a loan to second-tier Bolton last season. Everton announced his new deal Friday.

Robinson made his U.S. national team debut on May 28 against Bolivia. He spent part of his youth in White Plains, New York, and was eligible to play for both England and the U.S.

He joined Everton’s youth academy when he was 11.

