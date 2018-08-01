East Division W L Pct GB Boston 75 34 .688 — New York 68 37 .648 5 Tampa Bay 54 53 .505 20 Toronto 48 57 .457 25 Baltimore 32 75 .299 42 Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 58 48 .547 — Minnesota 49 57 .462 9 Detroit 46 62 .426 13 Chicago 37 69 .349 21 Kansas City 33 73 .311 25 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 67 41 .620 — Seattle 63 43 .594 3 Oakland 62 46 .574 5 Los Angeles 54 54 .500 13 Texas 46 63 .422 21½

___

Monday’s Games

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1, 13 innings

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 4

Texas 9, Arizona 5

Advertisement

Oakland 10, Toronto 1

Seattle 2, Houston 0

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 3

Detroit 2, Cincinnati 1

Tampa Bay 10, L.A. Angels 6

Philadelphia 3, Boston 1

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Arizona 6, Texas 0

Toronto at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (Cobb 2-14) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 8-7), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Romano 6-8) at Detroit (Fiers 7-6), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 12-5) at Minnesota (Mejia 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 4-7) at Oakland (Manaea 9-7), 3:35 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 8-9) at Seattle (LeBlanc 6-1), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Tropeano 4-5) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 5-11) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.