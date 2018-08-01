East Division W L Pct GB Boston 75 34 .688 — New York 68 37 .648 5 Tampa Bay 54 53 .505 20 Toronto 48 58 .453 25½ Baltimore 32 75 .299 42 Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 58 48 .547 — Minnesota 49 57 .462 9 Detroit 46 62 .426 13 Chicago 37 69 .349 21 Kansas City 33 73 .311 25 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 68 41 .624 — Seattle 63 44 .589 4 Oakland 63 46 .578 5 Los Angeles 54 54 .500 13½ Texas 46 63 .422 22

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 3

Detroit 2, Cincinnati 1

Tampa Bay 10, L.A. Angels 6

Philadelphia 3, Boston 1

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Arizona 6, Texas 0

Oakland 6, Toronto 2

Houston 5, Seattle 2

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Heaney 6-6) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4) at Boston (Johnson 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 3-9) at Texas (Gallardo 5-1), 8:05 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Seattle (Hernandez 8-9), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

