|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|75
|34
|.688
|—
|New York
|68
|37
|.648
|5
|Tampa Bay
|54
|53
|.505
|20
|Toronto
|48
|58
|.453
|25½
|Baltimore
|32
|75
|.299
|42
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|58
|48
|.547
|—
|Minnesota
|49
|57
|.462
|9
|Detroit
|46
|62
|.426
|13
|Chicago
|37
|69
|.349
|21
|Kansas City
|33
|73
|.311
|25
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|68
|41
|.624
|—
|Seattle
|63
|44
|.589
|4
|Oakland
|63
|46
|.578
|5
|Los Angeles
|54
|54
|.500
|13½
|Texas
|46
|63
|.422
|22
___
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 3
Detroit 2, Cincinnati 1
Tampa Bay 10, L.A. Angels 6
Philadelphia 3, Boston 1
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Arizona 6, Texas 0
Oakland 6, Toronto 2
Houston 5, Seattle 2
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 6-6) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4) at Boston (Johnson 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 3-9) at Texas (Gallardo 5-1), 8:05 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Seattle (Hernandez 8-9), 10:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
