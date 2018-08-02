|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|75
|34
|.688
|—
|New York
|68
|38
|.642
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|55
|53
|.509
|19½
|Toronto
|48
|59
|.449
|26
|Baltimore
|33
|75
|.306
|41½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|59
|48
|.551
|—
|Minnesota
|49
|58
|.458
|10
|Detroit
|47
|62
|.431
|13
|Chicago
|37
|70
|.346
|22
|Kansas City
|34
|73
|.318
|25
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|69
|41
|.627
|—
|Seattle
|63
|45
|.583
|5
|Oakland
|64
|46
|.582
|5
|Los Angeles
|54
|55
|.495
|14½
|Texas
|46
|63
|.422
|22½
___
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 3
Detroit 2, Cincinnati 1
Tampa Bay 10, L.A. Angels 6
Philadelphia 3, Boston 1
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Arizona 6, Texas 0
Oakland 6, Toronto 2
Houston 5, Seattle 2
Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 5
Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0
Detroit 7, Cincinnati 4
Oakland 8, Toronto 3
Houston 8, Seattle 3
Tampa Bay 7, L.A. Angels 2
Kansas City 10, Chicago White Sox 5
L.A. Angels (Heaney 6-6) at Tampa Bay (Wood 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4) at Boston (Johnson 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 3-9) at Texas (Gallardo 5-1), 8:05 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Seattle (Hernandez 8-9), 10:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 6-7) at Cleveland (Clevinger 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 14-4) at Boston (Porcello 13-4), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Texas (Jurado 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-1) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-7), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Liriano 3-5) at Oakland (Anderson 2-3), 10:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 10-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
Toronto (Borucki 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 12-5), 10:10 p.m.
